Ardmore Police seek suspect accused of cashing fraudulent checks
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Police Department are searching for a woman who they said has been cashing fraudulent checks.
Police said they are investigating several fraudulent checks that were cashed by a female suspect.
If you have any information, or know the identify of the woman, you can contact Detective Kropp at 580-221-2556.
