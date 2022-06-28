Texoma Local
Ardmore Police seek suspect accused of cashing fraudulent checks

The Ardmore Police Department are searching for a woman who they said has been cashing fraudulent checks.(Ardmore Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Police Department are searching for a woman who they said has been cashing fraudulent checks.

Police said they are investigating several fraudulent checks that were cashed by a female suspect.

If you have any information, or know the identify of the woman, you can contact Detective Kropp at 580-221-2556.

