Man gets 10 years for role in Denison shooting

Michael DeAlejandro
Michael DeAlejandro(Grayson County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man who pleaded guilty in his role in a Denison shooting last year was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday.

Michael Ricardo DeAlejandro was indicted on attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges for shooting a 34-year-old man was a home on East Main Street near South 7th Avenue last February.

In a plea agreement with prosecutors, the attempted murder charge was dropped and Alejandro pleaded guilty to assault.

His brother, Alex DeAlejandro, was also charged in the shooting and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

He was arrested after being shot by U.S. Marshals as they served a warrant at the Parkview Apartments in Sherman last July.

