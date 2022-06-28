Downtown Denison studio celebrates grand opening

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A local recording studio is celebrating an upgrade and remodel right in the heart of what Texas calls one of its most music-friendly cities.

“It’s a wonderful feeling,” said Tony Giarraputo, an owner of Split Windows Studios. “It’s been a dream of ours, you know, Chris and I, to have a facility this nice.”

Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting is nearly 15 years in the making for the studios.

“It’s kind of like full circle, coming together,” said Chris Romain, an owner of Split Windows Studios.

The journey to the grand opening was even longer for the original designer, who said he created the space in the 1970s for the Pollaro brothers.

“These guys have come in here and really freshened everything,” said Russ Berger, president of Russ Berger Design Group. “I mean, it’s unbelievable. All the original wood in here, the glass, the doors, they’ve got a nice big new shiny console. It just couldn’t make me happier that it is getting a new life.”

The new upgrades include an updated board and an LED film studio.

“It just gives the arts district, specifically for the City of Denison and Grayson County as a whole, another strong outreach arm to say, ‘look we’ve got everything that you need here,” said Jason Smith, co-owner of Overdrive Entertainment and Smoke Signal Productions, which works with Split Windows Studios to produce the Music on Main series.

As long as it took to finish putting everything together, the studio hopes its impact on local artists will last even longer.

“It’s really a great outlet for the younger generations to come and say ‘hey, this is a place I may want to work, this is a field I want to go into,” said Romain.

And it is tracking a new opportunity for creators in Texoma.

“When people come into a space, and it inspires them to sing, and to play, and to create, that’s what I hope for most,” said Berger.

