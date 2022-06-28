Texoma Local
Grayson County Jail is operating at full capacity, sheriff says

The Grayson County Jail is operating at full capacity, and it is costing taxpayers.
The Grayson County Jail is operating at full capacity, and it is costing taxpayers.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Jail is operating at full capacity, and it is costing taxpayers.

Sheriff Watt said the jail is relocating inmates to other jails because of overcrowding, at a cost to the Grayson County tax payers.

Sheriff Watt said the sheriff’s office has been in the planning process for some time to expand and enhance their capabilities at the current campus.

An informational meeting will be held Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the Grayson County Courthouse Assembly Room to provide information and to answer questions, according to the sheriff.

The meeting will be open to the public.

