Heating Up, Weekend Rain Question

Precipitation potential looks limited, but bears watching
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Dry air, clear skies, and very light winds will allow for another cool night (by late June standards). Lows will range from 60 to 65 degrees. Nice!

Expect lots of sunshine and hotter weather returning tomorrow, and it’s getting quite toasty, mid to upper 90s by Thursday and Friday.

The Holiday weekend forecast includes a chance of a shower or thunderstorm Saturday/Saturday night as a weak upper low passes. The core of the system will be well to our south, keeping the overall precipitation potential rather low at 20%. If the course of the low tracks farther northward then we’d have to boost rain chances, but that seems unlikely at the moment — a large upper high should block the low from moving in that fashion. The chance of showers may linger into Sunday morning but for the most part we’re talking sunny and very hot Sunday-Monday.

Heat Indexes may get into the Heat Advisory range by Sunday and into the first half of next week. All in all, rather typical “stuff” for the July 4th time frame.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

