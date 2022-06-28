Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Instagram hides some posts that mention abortion

Over the last day, several Instagram accounts run by abortion rights advocacy groups have found...
Over the last day, several Instagram accounts run by abortion rights advocacy groups have found their posts or stories hidden with a warning that described the posts as “sensitive content.”(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Instagram is blocking posts that mention abortion from public view, in some cases requiring its users to confirm their age before letting them view posts that offer up information about the procedure.

Over the last day, several Instagram accounts run by abortion rights advocacy groups have found their posts or stories hidden with a warning that described the posts as “sensitive content.”

In one example, Instagram covered a post on one page with more than 25,000 followers that shared text reading: “Abortion in America How You Can Help.” The post went on to encourage followers to donate money to abortion organizations and to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to strip constitutional protections for abortion in the U.S.

The post was slapped with a warning from Instagram that covered the post, reading “This photo may contain graphic or violent content.”

Instagram’s latest issue follows an Associated Press report that Facebook and Instagram were promptly deleting posts that offered to mail out abortion pills in states that restrict their use. The tech platforms said they were deleting the posts because they violated policies against selling or gifting certain products, including pharmaceuticals, drugs and firearms.

Americans are protesting over abortion rights. (WFAA/KPIX/GETTY IMAGES/CBS/WGCL/WOWT/EMILY PORTER/M. SULLIVAN/KGAN/RACHEL KLOSAK/ISACC DAVIS/MICHAEL ADE/CNN)

Yet, the AP’s review found that similar posts offering to mail a gun or marijuana were not removed by Facebook. The company did not respond to questions about the discrepancy.

Berlin photographer Zoe Noble runs the Instagram page that had its post referencing abortion blocked. The page celebrates women who decide not to have children, for more than a year. Monday was the first time a post mentioning abortion was restricted by Instagram, although she has mentioned it many times before.

“I was really confused because we’ve never had this happen before, and we’ve talked about abortion before,” Noble said. “I was really shocked that the word abortion seemed to be flagged.”

The platform offers no way for users to dispute the restriction.

The AP identified nearly a dozen other posts that mentioned the word “abortion” and were subsequently covered up by Instagram. All of the posts were informational in nature, and none of the posts featured photos of abortions. An Instagram post by an AP reporter that asked people if they were experiencing the problem was also covered by the company on Tuesday, and required users to enter their age in order to view it.

The AP inquired about the problem on Tuesday morning. Hours later, Instagram’s communication department acknowledged the problem on Twitter, describing it as a glitch. A spokesman for Instagram-owner Meta Platforms Inc. said in an email that the company does not place age restrictions around its abortion content.

“We’re hearing that people around the world are seeing our ‘sensitivity screens,’ on many different types of content when they shouldn’t be. We’re looking into this bug and working on a fix now,” the company tweeted.

Tech companies like Meta can hide some of the decision-making, including how they tweak algorithms, to subtly manipulate the social media conversation in a way that promotes some posts or keywords, but demotes others, said Brooke Erin Duffy, a professor at Cornell University who studies social media.

“This can all take place behind the scenes, and it can be attributed to a glitch,” Duffy said. “We don’t know what happened. That’s what’s chilling about this.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A chase through two counties last week started after two Dallas men stole three KitchenAid...
Two arrested after leading police on chase through two counties
One person was injured and another was flown to the hospital after a crash in Bryan County.
One injured, another flown to hospital in Bryan Co. crash
There is a lot of options for those seeking fireworks this Fourth of July across Texoma.
July 4th fireworks shows across Texoma
Governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday that GlobiTech, Incorporated will establish an...
Gov. Abbott announces GlobiTech semiconductor facility expansion in Sherman
A Texas man is dead after a drowning incident in McCurtain County.
Texas man drowns on Broken Bow Lake

Latest News

Republican state Attorney General Herbert Slatery filed an emergency motion on Friday to allow...
Court lets Tennessee 6-week abortion ban take effect
Cassidy Hutchinson, aide to Trump's chief of staff, described the leadup to Jan. 6 and the West...
Former Trump White House aide testifies at surprise Jan. 6 committee hearing
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
In wake of the Roe v. Wade overturn, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pledges...
Biden team strains to flex muscles in abortion fight
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation