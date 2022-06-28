Man arrested in Thackerville stabbing

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested Sunday night accused of stabbing another man in Love County.

Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said the victim called 911 and told them Christopher Linderman had stabbed him and then fled the scene.

Cumberledge said about an hour later, fearing that police were closing in, Linderman called police and told them he wanted to turn himself in to authorities.

He was taken into custody a short time later without incident.

Cumberledge said charges of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon will be presented to the district attorney’s office, who will decide if charges will be filed.

Marietta and Thackerville Police assisted in the investigation and apprehension of Linderman.

