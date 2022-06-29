Texoma Local
Drummond knocks off O’Connor in Oklahoma AG race

Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away after his F-16 fighter jet crashed in Louisiana Thursday, March 23. Drummond's family identified him as the pilot.(Drummond family (Through SixPR))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Tulsa attorney Gentner Drummond has knocked off incumbent Attorney General John O’Connor in the Republican primary in the race for Oklahoma attorney general.

With no Democrat and only a Libertarian on the November ballot, Tuesday’s victory for the 58-year-old Drummond means he is almost certain to be Oklahoma’s next attorney general.

The 67-year-old O’Connor was Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hand-picked successor after former Attorney General Mike Hunter resigned last year.

Drummond is a former fighter pilot who served eight years in the military before getting his law degree from Georgetown University and returning to Oklahoma.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

