Habitat for Humanity builds its 43rd home in Grayson County

This is the first construction from the organization in Whitewright.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) -Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County is building a new home to a family in need.

In total, this is the organizations 43rd home in Grayson County.

“They’re going to have their own house and it’s a great, great thing,” says Mike Kauffman, President of Habitat for Humanity in Grayson County.

The home is in the beginning stages of construction.

“We raised the first walls for this house on Saturday, June 11 and just in a couple of weeks have made great progress,” says Executive Director, Laurie Mealy.

The house is a four bedroom and two bath home, that will go to a family of seven.

One of the qualifications to receive help from Habitat is becoming a partner with the organization, “which involves putting in several hundred hours of sweat equity on their own and other habitat project,” adds Mealy.

Which brings Claudia Snodgrass on site as she awaits approval for a home for her and her children.

“I would be so excited, I want a home for my kids, nothings going to stop me from getting my kids a home,” says Snodgrass.

Whether she gets approved or not, Claudia is still enjoying volunteering for the current family.

“I talked to them last weekend and they’re really happy, really excited, makes me really excited too,” Snodgrass.

Habitat encourages all to come out and volunteer.

“It’s one of the joys of my life to do this. Gives you great, great feelings of satisfaction to help people build a home, to help dedicate it, to help raise the walls for the first time. It’s just an incredible feeling,” adds Kauffman.

The family is expected to move in within four to five months, “thanks to some wonderful volunteers and community support,” says Mealy.

