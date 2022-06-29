Hotter Thursday, Weekend Rain Question

Wednesday temperatures were about 5 degrees warmer than Tuesday and the heat will continue to build on Thursday. First, look for a clear and mild night with lows in the mid to upper 60s and light easterly winds. Thursday looks to be sunny and hot with highs 95 to 97 degrees and a moderate southerly breeze at 10 mph.

Our weekend forecast gets a bit complicated; a low pressure cell off of the upper Texas coast is expected to split in two, part of the system will track into far south Texas, but a second “piece” of the system is expected to drift our way and provide some potential for rain Saturday/Sunday. Looking at two frequently used models, one is very wet for the weekend with rain odds of about 60%, while the other model shows much drier conditions. Since there will be a weak low-pressure element near us, some chance of rain makes sense but not to the extent that the GFS model is showing.

Odds for rain look a bit higher on Sunday than Saturday, and given the uncertainty between models I will keep Saturday chances at 20% and raise Sunday chances to 30%.

Rain drops out of the forecast and we are cooking by Monday with Heat Indexes pushing 105 degrees. Drying soil and vegetation will make it easier to heat up compared to a few weeks ago, and with a strong upper high expected to linger in the area very hot conditions are in the cards for next week with highs most days 100 degrees or better.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

