Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Josh Brecheen advances to run offs for Oklahoma Congressional district election

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There were 14 republicans on Tuesday’s primary ballot.

Three of those candidates have Texoma ties including former state senator Josh Brecheen, current Durant state rep Dustin Roberts, and Erick Wyatt of Kingston.

So far the election has resulted in a run off between Josh Brecheen and Avery Frix.

When News 12 spoke to Brecheen about his race he said, " “I want to talk about the fiscal and moral bankruptcy that our nation is facing. This candidacy is not about a candidate, it’s about a nation who is in trouble.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A chase through two counties last week started after two Dallas men stole three KitchenAid...
Two arrested after leading police on chase through two counties
There is a lot of options for those seeking fireworks this Fourth of July across Texoma.
July 4th fireworks shows across Texoma
One person was injured and another was flown to the hospital after a crash in Bryan County.
One injured, another flown to hospital in Bryan Co. crash
Governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday that GlobiTech, Incorporated will establish an...
Gov. Abbott announces GlobiTech semiconductor facility expansion in Sherman
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

Texoma native heads to runoffs
Josh Brecheen
Oklahoma Primary and Special Elections are currently underway in southwest Oklahoma. To view...
Maynard, Reid advance to runoff in Oklahoma House District 21 race
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has won the GOP primary in his race for a second term as governor in...
Stitt wins GOP nomination in Oklahoma governor’s race
A local recording studio is celebrating an upgrade and remodel right in the heart of what Texas...
Downtown Denison studio celebrates grand opening