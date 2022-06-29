Josh Brecheen advances to run offs for Oklahoma Congressional district election

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There were 14 republicans on Tuesday’s primary ballot.

Three of those candidates have Texoma ties including former state senator Josh Brecheen, current Durant state rep Dustin Roberts, and Erick Wyatt of Kingston.

So far the election has resulted in a run off between Josh Brecheen and Avery Frix.

When News 12 spoke to Brecheen about his race he said, " “I want to talk about the fiscal and moral bankruptcy that our nation is facing. This candidacy is not about a candidate, it’s about a nation who is in trouble.”

