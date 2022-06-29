Lankford wins; Mullin, Shannon advance in US Senate primary

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - U.S. Sen. James Lankford has won the GOP primary outright in his race for reelection to another six-year term in the U.S. Senate.

And in the state’s other U.S. Senate race, U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon advanced to a Republican runoff.

Lankford defeated Tulsa pastor Jackson Lahmeyer and Joan Farr of Broken Arrow in Tuesday’s primary.

Mullin and Shannon advanced from a 13-candidate field in the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.

Both GOP primary winners will be heavy favorites to defeat the Democratic primary winner in November’s general election.

Oklahoma hasn’t elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in more than three decades.

