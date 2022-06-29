Texoma Local
Lankford wins; Mullin, Shannon advance in US Senate primary

Senator James Lankford
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - U.S. Sen. James Lankford has won the GOP primary outright in his race for reelection to another six-year term in the U.S. Senate.

And in the state’s other U.S. Senate race, U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon advanced to a Republican runoff.

Lankford defeated Tulsa pastor Jackson Lahmeyer and Joan Farr of Broken Arrow in Tuesday’s primary.

Mullin and Shannon advanced from a 13-candidate field in the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.

Both GOP primary winners will be heavy favorites to defeat the Democratic primary winner in November’s general election.

Oklahoma hasn’t elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in more than three decades.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

