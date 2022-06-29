Maynard, Reid advance to runoff in Oklahoma House District 21 race

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Dustin Roberts represents Bryan and Marshall Counties.

His seat has drawn four Republicans who want to succeed him serving the Durant area in the State Legislature.

This one headed for a runoff between Cody Maynard and Dustin Reid.

Here are the candidates in that race.

Ryan Williams is an airline pilot from Durant.

Cody Maynard is an accountant from Durant.

“You know I feel really good, I finished really strong in the results tonight so I feel very positive for that so thank you all for whoever came out to vote for me, we are not done yet we are gonna keep pushing forward, we will not be giving up and I look forward to the election in August.” Maynard said.

Penny James is a Southeast Oklahoma teacher and rancher.

And Choctaw Nation employee Dustin Reid.

“We expected this, we are right where we wanna be, I’m pumped for the second half of football. And I’m gonna treat this just like a football game, we are ready to roll, it’s half time and I’m primed and ready to go for this next run and we look forward to having success on August 23rd,” Reid said.

No Democrats filed to run in this race.

The runoff election will be on August 23rd.

