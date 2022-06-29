Pottsboro man arrested for child sex crimes
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A Pottsboro man wanted for sexually assaulting a child was arrested Friday.
Grayson County deputies said an arrest warrant was executed at a residence on Graves Circle in Pottsboro for Jason Colley, 55, on charges of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.
Deputies said the case remains under investigation, but information has led investigators to believe there may be more victims.
Colley is being held in the Grayson County Jail on $300,000 in bonds.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Investigator Kasey Compton at 903-813-4200 ext. 2215.
