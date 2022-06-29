Texoma Local
Sobriety checkpoint and patrols planned in Carter County

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A sobriety checkpoint and high-visibility patrols are planned for Carter County Friday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department and the Ardmore Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and high-visibility patrols in Carter County on Friday, July 1.

OHP said the checkpoint is planned for Friday night, from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. The high-visibility patrols will be in the area around the checkpoint and in the county.

OHP said the goal is simple, to make Carter County as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the roads.

According to OHP, in 2020, 396 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma.

