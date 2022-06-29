Stitt wins GOP nomination in Oklahoma governor’s race

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has won the GOP primary in his race for a second term as governor in deep-red Oklahoma.

Stitt’s victory on Tuesday sets up a showdown with State Superintendent of Public Education Joy Hofmeister, a lifelong Republican who switched parties to run against Stitt as a Democrat.

Stitt defeated ex-Tulsa police officer Mark Sherwood, Joel Kintsel, the head of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, and Moira McCabe of Oklahoma City.

Stitt had a massive fundraising advantage over all his GOP opponents.

On the campaign stump, Stitt focused on what he called “Oklahoma’s Turnaround” and emphasized the state’s low unemployment rate and rebounding economy.

