Stitt wins GOP nomination in Oklahoma governor’s race

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has won the GOP primary in his race for a second term as governor in deep-red Oklahoma.(Source: Shealah Craighead/The White House)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has won the GOP primary in his race for a second term as governor in deep-red Oklahoma.

Stitt’s victory on Tuesday sets up a showdown with State Superintendent of Public Education Joy Hofmeister, a lifelong Republican who switched parties to run against Stitt as a Democrat.

Stitt defeated ex-Tulsa police officer Mark Sherwood, Joel Kintsel, the head of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, and Moira McCabe of Oklahoma City.

Stitt had a massive fundraising advantage over all his GOP opponents.

On the campaign stump, Stitt focused on what he called “Oklahoma’s Turnaround” and emphasized the state’s low unemployment rate and rebounding economy.

