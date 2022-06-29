Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Supreme Court limits 2020 McGirt ruling

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Okla. (KXII) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday the state of Oklahoma can prosecute non-Native American defendants regardless of whether the victim is a tribal member or not.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4.

“Prior to the two years after McGirt that was called into question so the United States Supreme Court they interpret the law they upheld the law which is that the state can prosecute non-natives when there is a Native American victim, so it’s a big win for public safety it’s a big win for crime victims in particular Native American victims of crime,” Special Council for the Governor of McGirt matters Ryan Leonard said.

Wednesday’s ruling affirms the state of Oklahoma has concurrent jurisdiction with the federal government to prosecute non-Indians where there is an Indian victim.

“This ruling also affirmed that we are one state,” Leonard said. “It affirms that Indian country lies within the state, it affirms that the state retains its full jurisdiction unless that jurisdiction is specifically preempted by federal law.”

Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton disagrees, he released the following statement to News 12:

“We are extremely disappointed in this ruling, in part because it appears to rely on faulty information provided by the opposition. Of course we respect the authority of the Supreme Court, and we will integrate this into our continue efforts to provide effective criminal justice in our reservation as we work with law enforcement agencies at the federal, state, local, and tribal level.

“To be clear, this ruling does not affect the main holding of the McGirt decision, which affirmed tribal sovereignty and requires the United States to uphold its treaty obligations.”

“Our focus remains on protecting our members, as well as all 4 million Oklahoma residents.”

Leonard said about 25 percent of all McGirt impacted crime involves non-Indian on Indian crime.

The remaining 75 percent involve Native American defendants.

“People are safer because of the United States Supreme Court decision today,” Leonard said.

This case does not resolve all of McGirt.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Police are looking for 29-year-old Alexander Scott Ervin.
Man acquitted of murder because of insanity escapes hospital
A trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas, has trapped two workers.
2 workers trapped in trench collapse in Texas
There is a lot of options for those seeking fireworks this Fourth of July across Texoma.
July 4th fireworks shows across Texoma
Michael DeAlejandro
Man gets 10 years for role in Denison shooting

Latest News

Healdton police were called to a Texoma school for children with special needs after a school...
Parents speak to school board after school employee found in closet with special needs child
This is the first construction from the organization in Whitewright.
Habitat for Humanity builds its 43rd home in Grayson County
A sobriety checkpoint and high-visibility patrols are planned for Carter County Friday night.
Sobriety checkpoint and patrols planned in Carter County
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home