Inflation & supply chain issues increasing firework prices this 4th of July

Colbert, Oklahoma (KXII) -Firework stands are facing supply chain issues, on top of inflation.

However, Stubbs Fireworks in Oklahoma is working hard to give you the most bang for your buck.

“The sad thing is, is that we realize the more the prices go up, less people have to spend on those fireworks,” says Nicholas Stubbs.

Which means securing your fireworks may come with a larger price tag.

“This you know, this year is running in the $15 range and families are going ‘man i bought this two or three years ago for five bucks,’” says Kyle Stubbs.

Plus, there is a shortage on popular items like sparklers and smoke bombs.

“We’re having to offset because we can’t get, you know, certain lower cost brands, we’re having to go up to a premium brand, in order for people to even get some products,” adds Kyle Stubbs.

To compensate for the high prices, Stubbs is looking at other alternatives.

To ensure he sees returning customers this holiday, “we’re doing everything we can to keep our prices lower, we’re making fewer, and fewer trips to the wholesale location to pick up more fireworks, we bought them all at one time.”

Kyle Stubbs tells News 12, “we are down from where we typically been before the 4th of July rush.”

Unlike commercial stands, Stubbs Fireworks is able to negotiate prices with customers.

“If you come up and tell us you only have so many dollars to spend and you’re having a hard time, we’re going to do what it takes to make sure you got some nice, fun fireworks to play with for your kids,” says Stubbs.

