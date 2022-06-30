Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Judge temporarily blocks Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban

With laws varying from state to state, there are a variety of legal cases headed to court. (CNN, WTMJ, WISC, WCCO, KXLN, KHOU, KFYR, WTVF, GETTY IMAGES)
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A judge cleared the way Thursday for abortions to resume in Kentucky, temporarily blocking the state’s near-total ban on the procedure that was triggered by the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Abortion-rights groups fought for the ruling that pauses the 2019 Kentucky law for now. Under the so-called trigger provisions, abortions ended abruptly June 24 once the nation’s highest court ruled to end federal constitutional protections for abortions.

Since then, nearly 200 women with scheduled appointments have been turned away from EMW Women’s Surgical Center, one of the two Louisville abortion clinics, according to Heather Gatnarek, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky.

Biden said abortions protections should be codified into law, even if that means making an exception to the filibuster rule in the Senate. (CNN, POOL)

Planned Parenthood and the ACLU released a joint statement saying they were glad the “cruel abortion bans” were blocked, adding that since last week’s ruling, “numerous Kentuckians have been forced to carry pregnancies against their will or flee their home state in search of essential care. Despite this victory, we know this fight is far from over.”

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican who is running for governor, said Thursday’s ruling had no basis in the state constitution and that he would challenge it. “We will do everything possible to continue defending this law and to ensure that unborn life is protected in the Commonwealth,” he said in a statement.

The Kentucky case reflects the battles being waged in courthouses around the country after the Supreme Court left it up to the states to decide whether abortion is legal within their borders. Some of the disputes involve bans that have been on the books, unenforced, for generations. Some involve “trigger laws” that were specifically designed to take effect if Roe were to fall. Some entail prohibitions on abortion that were held up pending the ruling on Roe, and are now moving forward.

Thursday’s ruling in Kentucky comes in a lawsuit filed this week on behalf of abortion clinics, which claimed women were being “forced to remain pregnant against their will” in violation of the state’s constitution. The suit asked the judge to temporarily block the “trigger law” along with another Kentucky law that attempted to prevent abortions at six weeks of pregnancy.

Attorneys for the Kentucky clinics argued Wednesday that the state’s constitution protects the right to an abortion. Cameron’s legal team said no such constitutional right exists.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Mitch Perry sided with the clinics Thursday, and agreed to temporarily block the six-week ban. That measure was previously halted by a federal court.

The trigger measure contains a narrow exception allowing a physician to perform a procedure necessary to prevent the death or permanent injury of a pregnant woman. It does not permit abortions in cases of rape or incest.

The request to continue abortion services in Kentucky — through intervention by state courts — could turn into a stopgap effort. Kentuckians will vote in November on a ballot initiative that, if ratified, would establish that no state constitutional right to abortion exists. Both sides of the abortion debate are busy organizing ahead of the election.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Colley
Pottsboro man arrested for child sex crimes
Police are looking for 29-year-old Alexander Scott Ervin.
Man acquitted of murder because of insanity escapes hospital
Healdton police were called to a Texoma school for children with special needs after a school...
Parents speak to school board after school employee found in closet with special needs child
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
A trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas, has trapped two workers.
2 workers trapped in trench collapse in Texas

Latest News

U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO leader Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discuss the...
NATO vows to guard ‘every inch of territory’ as Russia fumes
FILE - FDA advisers debated Tuesday whether modified COVID-19 booster shots were needed.
Supreme Court rejects COVID-19 shot mandate case from New York
Jupiter, a 14-year-old Amur tiger, is the first animal at the zoo to die from a COVID-19...
Tiger at Columbus Zoo dies from COVID-19 complications, zoo says
Be sure to safely celebrate with fireworks this weekend.
How to safely celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks