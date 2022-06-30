Love County fire destroys family’s home

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - A Love County house fire cost one family everything Wednesday night.

The home on Hedges Road near Enville was already engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived around 6 p.m.

Crews fought the fire for two hours, and two firefighters were treated for heat exposure..

Everyone escaped unharmed, including six children, three cats, and one dog.

Love County Emergency Manager David Bond told News 12 one room was almost untouched.

He said the door to that room was shut, which can help keep a fire contained.

Bond said he advises keeping interior doors shut whenever possible.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

To help out the family, donate to their GoFundMe here.

