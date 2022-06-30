Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Love County fire destroys family’s home

A house fire near Enville, Oklahoma destroyed a family's home on Wednesday.
A house fire near Enville, Oklahoma destroyed a family's home on Wednesday.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - A Love County house fire cost one family everything Wednesday night.

The home on Hedges Road near Enville was already engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived around 6 p.m.

Crews fought the fire for two hours, and two firefighters were treated for heat exposure..

Everyone escaped unharmed, including six children, three cats, and one dog.

Love County Emergency Manager David Bond told News 12 one room was almost untouched.

He said the door to that room was shut, which can help keep a fire contained.

Bond said he advises keeping interior doors shut whenever possible.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

To help out the family, donate to their GoFundMe here.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Healdton police were called to a Texoma school for children with special needs after a school...
Parents speak to school board after school employee found in closet with special needs child
Jason Colley
Pottsboro man arrested for child sex crimes
man in custody after barricading himself inside a home in Southmayd
Man arrested after Southmayd standoff
Police are looking for 29-year-old Alexander Scott Ervin.
Man acquitted of murder because of insanity escapes hospital
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Latest News

A neighborhood in Sherman had three suspects going around trying to break into peoples cars,...
WATCH: Vehicle burglaries in Sherman caught on camera
Friends, family, and colleagues came together to pay their final respects.
The passing of John Massey and the legacy he leaves behind
"We’re having to go up to a premium brand, in order for people to even get some products.”
Inflation & supply chain issues increasing firework prices this 4th of July
Healdton police were called to a Texoma school for children with special needs after a school...
Parents speak to school board after school employee found in closet with special needs child