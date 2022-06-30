The passing of John Massey and the legacy he leaves behind

Durant, Oklahoma (KXII) -A distinguished Southeastern Oklahoma State University alumnus who died last Friday was honored at the university on June 30.

John Massey graduated from SOSU in 1960 and donated millions to the school every year for new programs, professorships, and scholarships.

Friends, family, and colleagues came together to pay their final respects.

Glen Johnson, who read the eulogy at the service, spoke with News 12 about his dear friend.

“He wanted to give students here, not just here in Durant and Southeastern, which was his alma mater, but all over the State of Oklahoma, the opportunity to succeed and to become whatever they wanted to do in life,” says Johnson.

In 2005, the business school was renamed the John Massey School of Business.

