Plenty of Heat Along with Shower Chances Sat-Sun

Thursday brought the hottest temperatures of the week to Texoma, and Friday should offer similar levels of heat in the mid to upper 90s. Southerly winds continue to increase the low-level moisture so it won’t be as cool tonight, lows should bottom out in the lower 70s.

A weak low-pressure cell along the upper Texas coast will drift northward and bring some widely scattered showers or thunderstorms Saturday-Sunday, the odds are fairly low in the 20% to 30% range, so most fireworks shows should go off without a hitch. However, you’ll want to keep an eye out for these random showers or storms primarily in the afternoons to around sunset. A reminder to download the KXII Weather Authority app, it has a nice radar display giving you helpful precipitation information anywhere in the country 24/7!

Rain drops out of the forecast and we are baking by Monday (July 4th) with Heat Indexes pushing 105 degrees and air temps approaching 100. Strong upper high pressure should keep daytime highs around 100, or a little above, much of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

