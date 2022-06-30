Texoma Local
Police say man barricaded himself in his home in Southmayd

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) - Around 8:30 pm on Wednesday, Southmayd PD, DPS, and other law enforcement officers were called to a home off of Southmayd Road just south of 56.

There was a report of a man who had barricaded himself, it is suspected he was possibly intoxicated.

There are unconfirmed reports of at least one shot fired and the person was taken into custody about an hour later.

We do not know who called the authorities or if the suspect has been charged.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and we will make updates accordingly.

