Some Texoma district attorneys say they will prosecute abortion cases

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court last week has left the issue of abortion up to the various states.

For the states banning or restricting it, prosecution falls to local district attorneys.

In Oklahoma, Governor Kevin Stitt signed a law in May, prohibiting almost all abortions, making it one of the strictest bans in the nation at the time.

With Roe v. Wade overturned, Oklahoma has a trigger law preventing most abortions from conception.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also signed a law called the Heartbeat Bill, which bans the procedure as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

That bill includes a trigger law, set to begin 30 days after the Supreme Court’s decision and also create a near ban on abortion.

Both Texas and Oklahoma laws aim at prosecuting providers of abortion.

But so far, at least five district attorneys in Texas have publicly stated they will not prosecute these cases.

The Grayson County District Attorney sees this a bit differently.

“My concern is going to be what happens when the next Supreme Court decision comes down, and people disagree with it?” said Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith. “Are they just going to be willing to choose what laws we are willing to enforce? To me that’s a little bit of a slippery slope. But, I do recognize that this is a divisive issue, and prosecutors have to use discretion.”

KXII reached out to the rest of the DAs in the viewing area.

The Fannin County DA Richard Glaser said he also will enforce the laws.

He says he feels he can’t pick and choose what he does or does not prosecute, and he’ll take the issue on a case-by-case basis.

Both also note they don’t know whether they will see any cases at all because of a lack of access to abortion in the area already.

The other district attorney’s KXII reached out to either did not want to comment or never responded.

On an online poll, more than 70% of KXII viewers voted against district attorneys prosecuting abortion cases.

