Texoma warming up for July, weekend rain chances remain

Weak upper low brings Sat/Sun precipitation chances
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Temperatures continue to rise today as clear skies are helping to heat up Texoma. The highs of 80s from earlier in the week are in the rear view as the 90s return as Texoma heads into 4th of July weekend.

Speaking of 4th of July weekend, there are still rain chances for the weekend. The good news is the models are showing less of a chance for rain Saturday evening and overnight. But Sunday the rain chances are looking slightly more likely, about 30%, for the day and evening. Even if there isn’t a lot of rain this weekend, the atmosphere will become increasingly moist. Monday is looking to tip temperatures over the 100 mark, but the heat index will make it feel even hotter.

Unfortunately, the triple digit heat looks to be sticking around into next week. So enjoy the 90s today and into the weekend. Check back in tomorrow as we will have a more accurate timeline for the rain chances this weekend.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

