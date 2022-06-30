Washington St. underpass open ahead of schedule

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Good news for Sherman drivers, The Texas Department of Transportation has opened the Washington Street underpass ahead of schedule.

When driving on the highway access road, yield lights will flash while the cross traffic is a flashing red.

Cross traffic must stop until the highway access road is clear of vehicles before continuing on Washington St.

This opening comes after months of construction for Highway 75.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.