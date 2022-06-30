WATCH: Vehicle burglaries in Sherman caught on camera

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Families in Sherman have been experiencing burglaries in their neighborhood, and thanks to a video doorbell, some of the thieves were caught on camera.

So far this year, Sherman police have had 84 reported vehicle burglaries.

Roozie Marroquin is one of them ...

Marroquin was sleeping at his home in Sherman off of Highway 56 two nights ago when he was awakened to his dog barking.

“My pitbull started barking in the middle of the night he usually doesn’t bark at night so as soon as I heard him I knew something was going on and I could tell by the tone in his bark that there was somebody there,” Marroquin said.

Not knowing the reason, he got up to look but didn’t see anything until his girlfriend came outside.

“And she shows me the video and she’s says no there was guys out here they are running around, they are on foot right now,” Marroquin said.

After seeing the video, he called the police.

“They told me that they have already received two other calls with the same three guys so they were on the look looking for them,” Marroquin said.

Another video captures another burglary in the same neighborhood on the same night, with the suspects shooting out a car window.

Marroquin does not believe the three suspects have been caught.

He said they have purchased extra security around the house and for themselves after this incident.

Neighbors had their cars broken into by what appears to be the same three guys.

“They are coming and they are trying to open the doors of course you know if your car is left open at night they are gonna get in it, but the van that they did shoot out it looked like they could clearly see something in there, don’t leave your purses out, don’t leave anything out visible because if they want it they are gonna get it bad enough keep your stuff locked up and hidden I would say,” Marroquin said.

Marroquin said he is just thankful for his dog.

“He got some extra treats, that’s about it,” Marroquin said.

Burglary of a vehicle is primarily a Class A misdemeanor, it can be enhanced to a felony under certain circumstances.

