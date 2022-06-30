Texoma Local
White House Weighs in on Sherman GlobiTech expansion

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The White House is weighing in on Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement this week of the GlobiTech expansion in Sherman.

GlobiTech will establish an additional manufacturing facility for its parent company - GlobalWafer - right here in Sherman.

This new facility will be the first silicon wafer facility in the U.S. in more than two decades.

The company said this $5-billion facility will create 1,500 jobs and generate billions in capital investment.

U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves said Thursday, the U.S produces 12% of the world’s chips, but not the advanced chips.

The new facility is meant to change that.

“GlobalWafers announcement is critical for the overall semiconductor industry because the wafers that they are going to be producing at this new facility are going to be use by the fabs semiconductor companies all across the country,” Graves said.

GlobalWafers said it chose to build in the U.S. because it believes Congress will get the funding bill to President Biden’s desk this summer.

