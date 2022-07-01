Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Aircraft crashes near Lake Texoma

Aircraft down near Lake Texoma
Aircraft down near Lake Texoma(Oklahoma Highway Patrol)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on scene of a downed aircraft near Lake Texoma.

OHP says a helicopter hit power lines in the Johnson Creek area before crashing. They say the pilot, a man in his 50s, is alive but there’s no word yet on injuries.

The FAA has been notified and the area will be secured for its investigation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A neighborhood in Sherman had three suspects going around trying to break into peoples cars,...
WATCH: Vehicle burglaries in Sherman caught on camera
Healdton police were called to a Texoma school for children with special needs after a school...
Parents speak to school board after school employee found in closet with special needs child
man in custody after barricading himself inside a home in Southmayd
Man arrested after Southmayd standoff
GlobiTech Inc. in Sherman will establish an additional manufacturing facility
White House Weighs in on Sherman GlobiTech expansion
Pontotoc County sheriff deputies search a home with over 80 dogs in it.
Pontotoc County deputies find over 80 dogs in Ada home

Latest News

“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
Morning Star Academy
Daycare in Bonham reduce class sizes
Morning Star Academy
Morning star Academy
Pontotoc County sheriff deputies search a home with over 80 dogs in it.
Pontotoc County deputies find over 80 dogs in Ada home