Aircraft crashes near Lake Texoma
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on scene of a downed aircraft near Lake Texoma.
OHP says a helicopter hit power lines in the Johnson Creek area before crashing. They say the pilot, a man in his 50s, is alive but there’s no word yet on injuries.
The FAA has been notified and the area will be secured for its investigation.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.