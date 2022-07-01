Aircraft crashes near Lake Texoma

MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on scene of a downed aircraft near Lake Texoma.

OHP says a helicopter hit power lines in the Johnson Creek area before crashing. They say the pilot, a man in his 50s, is alive but there’s no word yet on injuries.

The FAA has been notified and the area will be secured for its investigation.

This is a developing story.

