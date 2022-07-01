Comic book shop reopens after Kelly Square fire

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman comic book shop reopens after the Kelly Square fire last October.

Ronald Ward’s love for comic books started when he was a teenager.

“The love has never gone very far,” said Ronald Ward, owner of Wolverine Comics.

Both Ward and his wife are retired, and opened Wolverine Comics at Kelly Square in Downtown Sherman in February 2021. They said one of their regular customers called them the night of the Kelly Square fire last October.

“‘Did you hear that Kelly Square is on fire?’ And we said, ‘No..?’ It was like every fire truck from the neighboring counties, they were all here,” said Ward.

Friday, they celebrated their reopening at a new place to call home, just a block away at 212 N. Crockett Street.

“That’s part of what makes this area great, is the people who do follow us and care about what we’re doing,” said Ward.

People like Dee Davis, who used to visit the Wards every other week.

“I was so sad when the building caught fire because this is literally my favorite place to come,” said Dee Davis, regular customer at Wolverine Comics.

Davis said the welcoming atmosphere and quality of comics is just part of what makes the shop special.

“They just have things nobody else has like I’ve been able to almost completely rebuild my Elf Quest collection from high school here,” said Davis.

Wolverine Comics sells all sorts of collectibles -- something for everyone. They’re open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It’s not a very common hobby, it’s not a very cheap hobby. Everybody that’s involved with it, even though we all like different things we all understand each other on some level. And it’s just a really good community,” said Davis.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.