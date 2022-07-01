Texoma Local
Daycare in Bonham reduce class sizes

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Morning Star Academy is experiencing a shortage of staff members to run its daycare, which led the school to tell parents it’s reducing class sizes by 50 percent.

Parent Jessica Howell said, “They gave me the notice on Monday, and Thursday was our last day.”

The short notice left some parents concerned over the daycare’s reasons behind cutting classes.

Jessica Howell said, “It’s definitely not the teachers that are there, I think that it goes higher than that. It’s a power thing... the person that’s in the position to do these things is definitely not the right person to be in that position.”

A few parents are questioning the management in charge.

Parent Taylor Dooley said, “The director is blaming it on shortage of staffing and saying these teachers are going to find better jobs, but these teachers wouldn’t be pouring their hearts out, saying if we couldn’t find childcare, they would offer their homes to us.”

The news has come as a shock not only to parents, but their kids, Taylor Dooley said, “We didn’t have any issues with anybody except the head of the school. To see how the teachers are being treated, it really breaks my heart. My kids haven’t slept in a week. They’re really heart broken, they don’t understand why they have to leave such a good school, because of one person.”

Morning star won’t disclose how it’s deciding which kids are able to stay and which are asked to leave.

However, this morning it released a statement saying in part, “We know that we are not alone in this struggle as childcare facilities across the country are experiencing similar staff shortages. Although, great effort has been focused on recruiting and retaining staff, we have been unable to fill positions. As always, we are forever grateful to our community and families for their continued support. we look forward to many years ahead as we grow with Fannin county.”

