Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Pontotoc County deputies find over 80 dogs in Ada home

Pontotoc County sheriff deputies search a home with over 80 dogs in it.
Pontotoc County sheriff deputies search a home with over 80 dogs in it.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - On Thursday Pontotoc County sheriff deputies recovered over 80 dogs from an Ada home.

According to Pontotoc county sheriff John Christian multiple dead dogs had been found on the street outside of a home in Ada in recent days.

That led to a search warrant which deputies acted on on Thursday.

“Once we were here we could observe the animals not in good condition,” said deputy Ashley Trower.

Deputies arrived at the property on Thursday morning and began their search that would last well into the evening.

“Its a mess, its a mess,” said Trower. “Currently there was 82 dogs on the premises. If you can imagine what its like having 82 dogs in your yard, just picture that.”

Several animal shelters and animal care organizations helped take many of the dogs but not all made it out.

“We did recover carcuses on scene. There are several carcuses unfortunatly here.”

In addition to dogs several other animals including horses and mules were on the property.

“We’re reviewing that situation. They seem to be in pretty good health. We have a veterinarian on scene with us who has assessed each animal.”

Deputies say that they arrested one man for trespacing during their search...

but that the homes resident was cooperative and willing to help.

“She is not under arrest at this time. The information that we collect and the evidence will be turned over to the district attornies office for them to decide.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Healdton police were called to a Texoma school for children with special needs after a school...
Parents speak to school board after school employee found in closet with special needs child
Jason Colley
Pottsboro man arrested for child sex crimes
man in custody after barricading himself inside a home in Southmayd
Man arrested after Southmayd standoff
Police are looking for 29-year-old Alexander Scott Ervin.
Man acquitted of murder because of insanity escapes hospital
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Latest News

Morning star Academy
Morning star Academy
For the states banning or restricting abortion with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, prosecution...
Some Texoma district attorneys say they will prosecute abortion cases
GlobiTech Inc. in Sherman will establish an additional manufacturing facility
White House Weighs in on Sherman GlobiTech expansion
After months of construction, the Washington St underpass is now open and ahead of schedule
Washington St. underpass open ahead of schedule