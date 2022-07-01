Pontotoc County deputies find over 80 dogs in Ada home

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - On Thursday Pontotoc County sheriff deputies recovered over 80 dogs from an Ada home.

According to Pontotoc county sheriff John Christian multiple dead dogs had been found on the street outside of a home in Ada in recent days.

That led to a search warrant which deputies acted on on Thursday.

“Once we were here we could observe the animals not in good condition,” said deputy Ashley Trower.

Deputies arrived at the property on Thursday morning and began their search that would last well into the evening.

“Its a mess, its a mess,” said Trower. “Currently there was 82 dogs on the premises. If you can imagine what its like having 82 dogs in your yard, just picture that.”

Several animal shelters and animal care organizations helped take many of the dogs but not all made it out.

“We did recover carcuses on scene. There are several carcuses unfortunatly here.”

In addition to dogs several other animals including horses and mules were on the property.

“We’re reviewing that situation. They seem to be in pretty good health. We have a veterinarian on scene with us who has assessed each animal.”

Deputies say that they arrested one man for trespacing during their search...

but that the homes resident was cooperative and willing to help.

“She is not under arrest at this time. The information that we collect and the evidence will be turned over to the district attornies office for them to decide.”

