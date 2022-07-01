Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats


Rain chances lowering for the weekend, but still likely.

In its place? Triple-digit July temperatures.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The early week highs in the 80s feel like ancient history now on the first day of July. Thursday heat up to the upper 90s and Friday will also heat up into the mid to upper 90s. Starting Independence Day, the triple digit heat will return and looks to stick around for quite some time.

The tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is working its way up through Texas and Louisiana. It’s looking more likely it will stay to the East of Texoma, which will lower the chances of areas getting big rain. Though a southeasterly wind is working to bring some of the rain into Texoma. The chance of pop-up showers is still likely, so it’s a good time to download the KXII Weather Authority app. It has a nice radar display giving you helpful precipitation information anywhere in the country 24/7! Checking this before big plans this 4th of July weekend will help avoid any potential surprise showers.

Starting July 4th, the forecast gets far more certain: heat. July is not wasting any time to bring back the triple digit temperatures. Combined with the moisture increase from the tropical disturbance, it’s going to feel hot and humid after the weekend. That’s reason enough to celebrate this 4th of July weekend while temperatures aren’t quite 100 degrees.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

