Red White and Boom in Tishomingo kicks off with ribbon cutting.

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - After a year of being in business, a Tishomingo bar is adding on with a restaurant.

Friday evening they cut the ribbon on the expansion, alongside the kickoff for Johnston County’s Red White and Boom celebration.

Owner Clint Capper said over the past year they’ve had a wonderful experience with the Tishomingo community. He says that’s cause they’re marketing to the heart of the community… the locals… not just tourists.

“This is a place that people can come sometimes three four five times a week a lot,” Capper said. “We have great food and great drinks, but its really the people that make it special and make it such a fun place to come to.”

He said while the original room will still be more of a dive bar, the other side will be family friendly.

“We will also have special events and karaoke and live music as well,” Capper said.

Friday evening’s ribbon cutting is just the start of Johnston County’s Independence Day festivities, which include axe throwing and a street dance Friday night.

Attendees can relax for a fireworks show on the Tishomingo Football field Friday at 9 p.m.

And down the road at Pennington Park on Saturday morning, a watermelon eating contest, a cake walk, a car show and parade down Main Street.

The Cappers said they’re thrilled to expand the bar and their roots in Tishomingo.

“It’s always a challenge opening up a new place, especially a bar and restaurant because its very constant theres always something,” Capper said. “Things break, you need food, you need this, you need that. But we love the people here. Really they have just bent over backwards for us and we hope to do the same for them.”

“They welcomoed us into their family and they became part of ours overnight,” Dee Dee Capper said.

