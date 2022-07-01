Small Chance of Rain, Big-Time Heat

The summer heat continues into Independence Day weekend, with temperatures rising to near-100 degrees by Monday. A low pressure system in the gulf has moved up into southern Louisiana earlier today and is expected to continue to trek north. This means that the chances for rain this weekend in Texoma have gone down from previous forecasts, there’s still a possibility of precipitation – with rain chances remaining at 20%, thanks to come isolated t-storms.

With the low pressure system winding down, an upper-level high pressure system will move into the area, bringing with it high temperatures and dry conditions. This will probably be the case for the next week – it will be hot as a fire cracker!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

