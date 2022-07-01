Whether on water or land, here’s how to stay safe this holiday weekend

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Friday kicks off the Fourth of July weekend which, according to Forbes, is also one of the most dangerous weekends in America.

July 4th represents the day the Declaration of Independence was formally adopted.

But for many, it’s a way to enjoy time with family and friends and for one specific place in Texoma, the lake.

“Fourth of July weekend, we are expecting a lot more people out there with the type of weather we are gonna have, the firework show, we are expecting a lot of boaters on lake texoma this weekend,” Grayson County Game Warden Daron Blackerby said.

Backerby said they typically arrest six intoxicated boat or personal watercraft operators during this weekend.

Doubling what they already have done.

“We don’t want to see that number grow but we are definitely out there to make sure people are safe and people are getting home safely and make sure that the toxicated boat operators are dealt with appropriately,” Blackerby said.

Blackerby is expecting more than 2,000 people a day on Lake Texoma this weekend.

“There are three times as many boats out this weekend as there normally are, watch out for other boaters, other seadoos, and just keep an eye out for everybody,” Lake Texoma Boat Go-er Kimberly Brem said.

Another thing to keep in mind this weekend, fireworks.

“Just make sure you always have an adult with you if you’re a child, make sure to keep a safe distance from fireworks, try not to get burnt,” Lake Texoma Boat Go-er King Brem said.

Whitesboro Fire Chief Steve Pinkston said his crew typically gets called out to people with burns to the hands and face.

“Parts of Grayson County are still a little bit green but with this humidity we’ve had and the dry conditions we’ve had with the no rain is still very dry out there we are just encouraging people to be safe out there during this July 4th celebration,” Pinkston said.

Co-owner of pop A Lot Fireworks Pam Schuler said these next couple of days will be the busiest times of the year.

“The Fourth is one of the very busiest and especially starting this weekend will be one of the busiest days,” Schuler said.

After lighting the fireworks, grab a bucket, water hose, or a fire extinguisher, anything you can find to dice it out will work, and let it soak for a while before throwing it away.

Do not wear loose clothing or shoes when using fireworks.

