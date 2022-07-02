4th of July animal adoption special

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Animal Welfare Group, better known as DAWG, is seeing a major increase of animals come into their shelter.

DAWG is asking for people to foster or adopt if they can, so that the animals won’t have to endure the heat and the loud fireworks outside the facility this weekend.

Volunteers for DAWG say it’s the 4th of July festivities that usually cause their space to fill up so quickly.

Volunteer Bruce Edmaiston said, " A lot of people put their dogs outside, and then they forget that it’s 4th of July. The fireworks start going off. People have their dogs, on collar and leash, but the collar’s not secure, and it scares the dog, and they get away. People find dogs all over the community after the fireworks, so we get an influx of animals at the pound.”

This weekend DAWG is hosting a “red hot” red white and blue adoption special, where all dogs who are positive for heartworm are 20 dollars.

All vaccines and heartworm treatment for the dogs will be included in the adoption price.

