Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

4th of July animal adoption special

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Animal Welfare Group, better known as DAWG, is seeing a major increase of animals come into their shelter.

DAWG is asking for people to foster or adopt if they can, so that the animals won’t have to endure the heat and the loud fireworks outside the facility this weekend.

Volunteers for DAWG say it’s the 4th of July festivities that usually cause their space to fill up so quickly.

Volunteer Bruce Edmaiston said, " A lot of people put their dogs outside, and then they forget that it’s 4th of July. The fireworks start going off. People have their dogs, on collar and leash, but the collar’s not secure, and it scares the dog, and they get away. People find dogs all over the community after the fireworks, so we get an influx of animals at the pound.”

This weekend DAWG is hosting a “red hot” red white and blue adoption special, where all dogs who are positive for heartworm are 20 dollars.

All vaccines and heartworm treatment for the dogs will be included in the adoption price.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aircraft down near Lake Texoma
Helicopter crashes near Lake Texoma, pilot survives
A neighborhood in Sherman had three suspects going around trying to break into peoples cars,...
WATCH: Vehicle burglaries in Sherman caught on camera
GlobiTech Inc. in Sherman will establish an additional manufacturing facility
White House Weighs in on Sherman GlobiTech expansion
Pontotoc County sheriff deputies search a home with over 80 dogs in it.
Pontotoc County deputies find over 80 dogs in Ada home
FILE
Boy drowns at Lake Murray

Latest News

4th of July adoption special
DAWG
FILE
Boy drowns at Lake Murray
Goodwill re-opens on Texoma Parkway
Sherman Goodwill store on Texoma Pkwy re-opens
Goodwill re-opens on Texoma Parkway
Goodwill