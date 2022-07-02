Boy drowns at Lake Murray
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAKE MURRAY, Okla. (KXII) - A 7-year-old boy drowned at Lake Murray Thursday evening.
Oklahoma troopers said it happened around 6:30 p.m. about a half mile east of Lake Murray Marina in Love County.
The boy, who was not named but troopers said is from Oklahoma City, was recovered in about 29-feet deep water a couple of hours later.
Troopers are still investigating how it happened.
The boy was not wearing a life jacket.
