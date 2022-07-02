Goodwill re-opens

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After a 2-month hiatus, Goodwill is back.

The store had its grand opening today after undergoing some renovations.

Management said the inspiration to make changes came after seeing a few successful stores in Florida.

The store is now able to take in more donations and process them quicker for a better shopping experience.

Management said the change is for the better and is something everyone can benefit from.

CEO of Goodwill Industries of North Texas, Katrina Coffman said, “It’s important for people to be able to find things that fit their budget. Quality merchandise at great prices… this is a great place to come and shop and get the best value for your money.”

The newly remodeled Goodwill is located on Texoma Parkway and will have new merchandise hit the sales floor daily.

