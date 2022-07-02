Texoma Local
Neighbor allegedly slit elderly man’s throat with arrow, authorities say

Cameron Stewart, 33, was charged Friday with second-degree murder.
By HNN Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 2:53 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PAHOA (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A suspect in a gruesome murder on Hawaii Island is now charged, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Cameron Stewart, 33, of Arizona, was charged Friday with second-degree murder and is accused of using an arrow to commit the crime.

During the investigation, detectives served a search warrant on Stewart’s residence and found a recurve bow, various arrows and other archery-related items.

Authorities said patrol officers were called out to a home in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision Wednesday morning for a report of an elderly man in a wheelchair, bleeding from his neck.

When officers arrived, the elderly victim was found seated in a walker-seat in his driveway. He was unconscious and bleeding from a “laceration-type injury to his neck,” police said.

During the course of their initial investigation, police received information that led to the arrest of the victim’s neighbor. He was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The victim was identified as 86-year-old Charles Hacker, of Pahoa.

An autopsy ruled Hacker’s death a homicide.

They said Stewart and his family moved to the island from Arizona last month.

Second-degree murder usually carries a penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole, but prosecutors are seeking an extended term of life without the possibility of parole due to the victim being elderly.

Stewart remains in police custody with his first court appearance scheduled for next Tuesday.

His bail has been set at $1 million.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

