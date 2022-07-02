A Stray Shower or Storm Possible, But...

The summer heat continues through your Saturday with highs similar to Friday, in the mid-90s with Heat Index readings around 100. A weak low-pressure cell passing through western Louisiana may fire off an afternoon shower or thunderstorm, coverage will be limited with odds of rain either today or Sunday at just 20%.

The low departs and upper-level high pressure increases by July 4th, meaning hotter weather evolving for next week. Temperatures of 100 degrees or higher, with Heat Index (“feels like”)numbers over 105 degrees are expected with no significant chance of rain for next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

