One dead, two injured in fatal McCurtain Co. crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A man is dead after a fatal crash in McCurtain County.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Friday evening on State Highway 3 near Wright City.

Troopers said 31-year-old Justin Williston of Idabel was driving eastbound on State Highway 3 when he crossed the center line and hit 2 vehicles.

Willison and his passenger, 31-year-old Bryan Weber were flown to Medical City Plano and admitted with head and internal injuries.

The driver of another vehicle, 45-year-old Jacob Alford of Tishomingo was not injured.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 17-year-old male was treated and released from McCurtain Memorial.

His passenger, 45-year-old Nicky James II of Texarkana was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

