4th of July celebrations on lake Texoma

POTTSBORO Texas (KXII) -People from all over rushed to Lake Texoma to celebrate the 4th of July.

News 12 spoke with some lake goers to see how they celebrated the holiday weekend.

James McEntire who visited with his family from Tulsa, Oklahoma says, “family, friends, holidays, food, fireworks, I mean what is there not to like about the 4th of July holiday.”

The 4th of July recognizes our independence from Great Britain, “it’s what we’re all about in America celebrating our day of independence where we became a nation,” says James McEntire.

To many Americans, this day should be celebrated accordingly.

“Lots went on to bring our country started and where we are now, America needs to come together again,” Louis Garcia from Fort Worth, TX.

And the perfect place to celebrate this holiday is Lake Texoma.

“Oh this is a beautiful lake, I love nature, you know all the trees, and the lakes, and the green, and everything,” adds Mary McEntire.

The McEntire’s have made coming to the lake a family tradition.

Gerry McEntire says “we’ve always been lake people.”

Whether you go to the lake for swimming, boating or tubing, you’re guaranteed to have a good time.

“We just enjoy coming out here and visiting with each other, making friends with other campers,” says Garcia.

Wife Leeann Harris adds, “that’s probably the reason why we love this camp, is because we never have an issue out here, there’s never unruly people.”

