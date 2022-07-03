Multiple storms across Texoma Sunday afternoon

Carter, Love and Jefferson counties were issued severe thunderstorm warnings this afternoon. These storms had winds of up to 60mph at times with up to quarter sized hail. The warnings have expired at time of publishing, but there are still thunderstorms scattered across Texoma. Be sure to use your KXII Weather Authority App to stay up to date for these developing storms.

These storms are heat driven, so they will start dying down as we head into the evening. Once things settle down, there are no more rain chances for the rest of the week. Only 100-degree temperatures and warm southerly winds. 4th of July will be hot, but firework shows will not have to worry about rain chances.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.