Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Multiple storms across Texoma Sunday afternoon

Two Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued but now expired
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Carter, Love and Jefferson counties were issued severe thunderstorm warnings this afternoon. These storms had winds of up to 60mph at times with up to quarter sized hail. The warnings have expired at time of publishing, but there are still thunderstorms scattered across Texoma. Be sure to use your KXII Weather Authority App to stay up to date for these developing storms.

These storms are heat driven, so they will start dying down as we head into the evening. Once things settle down, there are no more rain chances for the rest of the week. Only 100-degree temperatures and warm southerly winds. 4th of July will be hot, but firework shows will not have to worry about rain chances.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Boy drowns at Lake Murray
Aircraft down near Lake Texoma
Helicopter crashes near Lake Texoma, pilot survives
A man is dead after a fatal crash in McCurtain County last night.
One dead, two injured in fatal McCurtain Co. crash
A Davis man was taken to the hospital just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning after a crash in...
One person injured in Murray Co. crash
Goodwill re-opens on Texoma Parkway
Sherman Goodwill store on Texoma Pkwy re-opens

Latest News

Evening Forecast - Sat, July 2
Evening Forecast - Sat, July 2
Morning Forecast - Fri, July 1
Morning Forecast - Fri, July 1
Morning Forecast - Thurs, June 30
Morning Forecast - Thurs, June 30
Overnight Weather June 29-30
Overnight Weather June 29-30