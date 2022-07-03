Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

One person injured in Murray Co. crash

A Davis man was taken to the hospital just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning after a crash in...
A Davis man was taken to the hospital just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning after a crash in Murray County.(WLUC)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Davis man was taken to the hospital just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning after a crash in Murray County.

Troopers said 36-year-old Matthew Gonzales was driving west on Buel Green Road just west of Sulphur, when he left the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied construction crane on the side of the road.

Gonzales was pinned for over 20 minutes until first responders freed him. He was taken to Arbuckle Memorial Hospital in Sulphur and admitted with head, leg and trunk internal injuries.

Troopers are investigating what caused the crash.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aircraft down near Lake Texoma
Helicopter crashes near Lake Texoma, pilot survives
A neighborhood in Sherman had three suspects going around trying to break into peoples cars,...
WATCH: Vehicle burglaries in Sherman caught on camera
GlobiTech Inc. in Sherman will establish an additional manufacturing facility
White House Weighs in on Sherman GlobiTech expansion
Pontotoc County sheriff deputies search a home with over 80 dogs in it.
Pontotoc County deputies find over 80 dogs in Ada home
FILE
Boy drowns at Lake Murray

Latest News

A man is dead after a fatal crash in McCurtain County last night.
One dead, two injured in fatal McCurtain Co. crash
For the states banning or restricting abortion with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, prosecution...
Some Texoma district attorneys say they will prosecute abortion cases
Plans to expand Grayson County Jail face pushback
Grayson County Sheriff’s Office holds public meeting in face of jail expansion pushback
A local recording studio is celebrating an upgrade and remodel right in the heart of what Texas...
Downtown Denison studio celebrates grand opening