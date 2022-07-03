One person injured in Murray Co. crash

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Davis man was taken to the hospital just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning after a crash in Murray County.

Troopers said 36-year-old Matthew Gonzales was driving west on Buel Green Road just west of Sulphur, when he left the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied construction crane on the side of the road.

Gonzales was pinned for over 20 minutes until first responders freed him. He was taken to Arbuckle Memorial Hospital in Sulphur and admitted with head, leg and trunk internal injuries.

Troopers are investigating what caused the crash.

