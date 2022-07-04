100+ Maximums All Week

A prolonged heat wave is evolving over Texoma with 100-plus maximum temperatures expected each day through the coming weekend. An upper ridge and southwesterly low-level winds are the primary movers for this typical mid-summer heat pattern. The ridge covers a great expanse as it dominates the weather from the Atlantic Coast of the Southeastern states all the way to the Rockies, and it will continue to do so through the week.

A bit of good luck that’s preventing the heat from feeling even worse is fairly low daytime relative humidity in the days ahead — keeping the Heat Index fairly close to the actual temperature. That’s why most of the area is not under a Heat Advisory at this time; the exceptions are Choctaw and Pushmataha Counties where the humidity is a bit higher, so Heat Advisories are in effect for those locations on Tuesday.

A weak signal for scattered showers is showing up this weekend but this appears to be a long-shot given the strong upper high in control of our skies, so I’m keeping the forecast dry for the next 7 days at present, but there’s always room for hope as drought conditions are steadily worsening once again.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

