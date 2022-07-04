Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

100+ Maximums All Week

Fortunately, fairly dry air will prevent extreme “feels like” numbers
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A prolonged heat wave is evolving over Texoma with 100-plus maximum temperatures expected each day through the coming weekend. An upper ridge and southwesterly low-level winds are the primary movers for this typical mid-summer heat pattern. The ridge covers a great expanse as it dominates the weather from the Atlantic Coast of the Southeastern states all the way to the Rockies, and it will continue to do so through the week.

A bit of good luck that’s preventing the heat from feeling even worse is fairly low daytime relative humidity in the days ahead — keeping the Heat Index fairly close to the actual temperature. That’s why most of the area is not under a Heat Advisory at this time; the exceptions are Choctaw and Pushmataha Counties where the humidity is a bit higher, so Heat Advisories are in effect for those locations on Tuesday.

A weak signal for scattered showers is showing up this weekend but this appears to be a long-shot given the strong upper high in control of our skies, so I’m keeping the forecast dry for the next 7 days at present, but there’s always room for hope as drought conditions are steadily worsening once again.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have not released details as to how the boat went up in flames.
Boat catches fire on Lake Texoma Saturday
Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others,...
Gunman fatally shoots 2, wounds 3 Texas cops, takes own life
A man is dead after a fatal crash in McCurtain County last night.
One dead, two injured in fatal McCurtain Co. crash
David Emanuel Maldonado
Missing Texas teen back home with family, warrant issued for ex-boyfriend
A Davis man was taken to the hospital just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning after a crash in...
One person injured in Murray Co. crash

Latest News

Morning Forecast - Mon, July 4
Morning Forecast - Mon, July 4
Evening Forecast - Sun, July 3
Evening Forecast - Sun, July 3
Evening Forecast - Sat, July 2
Evening Forecast - Sat, July 2
Morning Forecast - Fri, July 1
Morning Forecast - Fri, July 1