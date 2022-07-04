Ardmore Band selling fireworks to raise money for band trip

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore High School band is racing against time, trying to sell all of the fireworks at their stand.

“It’s been hot,” junior Tyicee Nguyen said. “And especially with yesterday how it was raining, a lot of things were falling over but we got better.”

With the July heat, working the fireworks stand hasn’t exactly been comfortable. But Nguyen, who serves as the clarinet section leader, is pushing through it because she loves band, and she loves the clarinet.

“It’s such a high range,” Nguyen said. “You can be soprano or you can be alto. I love it so much.”

Nguyen and other Ardmore Band members are selling fireworks to raise money for an upcoming band trip.

“I think it’s important that people shop local,” band director Chauvin Aaron said. “We have a lot of businesses in town, corporate businesses that don’t necessarily give back to our community. So I just hope that our community can shop local to those businesses and organizations that will give back to the Ardmore and southern Oklahoma community.”

Nguyen said her band director is always getting them out of the classroom for local events. She said it can get annoying, but she also loves that the band is all about community.

From grand openings to weddings, even funerals-the Ardmore band will be there.

“We work really hard to support anything in our community that wants our presence,” Aaron said.

“We play for the veterans and it’s one of my favorite things to do,” Nguyen said. “I love seeing them smile and being happy about it.”

To support the Ardmore Band and purchase some fireworks find their fireworks stand by Exit 24 off I-35 in a big white tent.

Nugyen said she’s hoping they’ll sell out.

“I really hope so,” Nguyen said. “A lot of people are showing up so I hope we do”

