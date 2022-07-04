Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Boat catches fire on Lake Texoma Saturday

Officials have not released details as to how the boat went up in flames.
Officials have not released details as to how the boat went up in flames.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A boat caught fire on Lake Texoma Saturday around sunset.

The Fourth of July weekend has been a busy one for first responders out and around the lake, and that’s no different for TowBoatUS Lake Texoma.

They responded to a boat, fully engulfed in the water near Washita Point. They were able to put out the fire and tow the boat to shore.

Fortunately nobody was injured. Officials have not released details as to how the boat went up in flames.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Boy drowns at Lake Murray
Aircraft down near Lake Texoma
Helicopter crashes near Lake Texoma, pilot survives
A man is dead after a fatal crash in McCurtain County last night.
One dead, two injured in fatal McCurtain Co. crash
Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others,...
Gunman fatally shoots 2, wounds 3 Texas cops, takes own life
A Davis man was taken to the hospital just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning after a crash in...
One person injured in Murray Co. crash

Latest News

Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Colorado State Patrol tell 11 News the 37-year-old driver left the roadway for an unknown...
Woman flown to hospital after McCurtain County crash
Whether you go to the lake for swimming, boating or tubing, you’re guaranteed to have a good...
4th of July celebrations on Lake Texoma
A Davis man was taken to the hospital just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning after a crash in...
One person injured in Murray Co. crash