Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Boy killed in Nebraska hotel roof collapse

An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading police.(MGN)
By KSNB Local4 and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) – A boy died after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a hotel in Nebraska, according to the York County Police Department.

Several people called 911 around 9 p.m. to report the roof at a Hampton Inn in the area had collapsed.

When first responders arrived, they found the boy trapped inside the pool room under debris from the collapse.

Authorities say the boy was the only person trapped and were able to safely evacuate the rest of the building.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSNB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have not released details as to how the boat went up in flames.
Boat catches fire on Lake Texoma Saturday
Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others,...
Gunman fatally shoots 2, wounds 3 Texas cops, takes own life
A man is dead after a fatal crash in McCurtain County last night.
One dead, two injured in fatal McCurtain Co. crash
David Emanuel Maldonado
Missing Texas teen back home with family, warrant issued for ex-boyfriend
A Davis man was taken to the hospital just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning after a crash in...
One person injured in Murray Co. crash

Latest News

Two women meet after finding out they are sisters with a DNA test.
WATCH: Long lost sisters reunited by 23andMe test
The Ukrainian military confirmed that its forces had withdrawn from the city of Lysychansk, the...
Putin declares victory in embattled Donbas region of Luhansk
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Officials give update on Chicago-area parade shooting
For many, July 4 is a chance to set aside political differences and celebrate unity, reflecting...
Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting