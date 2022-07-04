Clear skies for 4th of July fireworks

Happy 4th of July Texoma! While Sunday saw some scary storms in parts of Texoma, the skies are now cleared to be the perfect backdrop for fireworks shows. What’s not so perfect: triple digit heat kicks in today and only gets hotter throughout the week.

An upper-air high pressure area is still at play driving up Texoma summer temperatures. As the week plays out, that high pressure area will move west and bring high temperatures up just about a degree a day. The heat index will also be a concern due to the weekend’s increased moisture. Expect it to feel around 105 degrees by the middle of the week.

All things considered, today will technically be the “coolest” day of the week. Another reason to celebrate on this very sunny and hot 4th of July.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.